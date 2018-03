March 22 (Reuters) - ICT GROUP NV:

* NOW HOLDS 100% OF SHARES OF INTRAFFIC

* INTRAFFIC WILL BE FULLY CONSOLIDATED AS FROM 22 MARCH 2018

* PURCHASE CONSIDERATION FOR 50% OF SHARES WILL BE PAID IN CASH

* FURTHER FINANCIAL DETAILS WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED