April 22 (Reuters) - ICT Group NV:

* REVENUE GROWTH OF 6%; COVID-19 IMPACT LIMITED IN Q1

* REVENUE IN Q1 2020 UP 6% TO € 41.6 MILLION

* Q1 EBITDA DECREASED 7% TO EUR 4.5 MILLION (Q1 2019: EUR 4.8 MILLION) DUE TO LOWER PRODUCTIVITY LEVELS

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: COVID-19 IMPACT WAS LIMITED IN Q1

* SEES DECISION NOT TO DISTRIBUTE 2019 DIVIDEND