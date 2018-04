April 25 (Reuters) - ICT GROUP NV:

* ICT GROUP PRESS RELEASE: Q1 2018 RESULTS: ORGANIC GROWTH TREND CONTINUED

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 28.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 6.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WE REITERATE THAT WE EXPECT A FURTHER GROWTH IN BOTH REVENUE AND EBITDA FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017