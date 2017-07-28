FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ICU medical issues a voluntary nationwide recall of one lot of 0.9% sodium chloride injection due to the presence of particulate matter
July 28, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-ICU medical issues a voluntary nationwide recall of one lot of 0.9% sodium chloride injection due to the presence of particulate matter

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Icu Medical Inc

* ICU Medical Issues a voluntary nationwide recall of one lot of 0.9% sodium chloride injection due to the presence of particulate matter

* ICU Medical Inc - ‍voluntarily recalling one lot of 0.9% sodium chloride injection, usp 1000 ml to hospital/user level​

* ICU Medical Inc - ‍there have been no reports of adverse events associated with the issue to date​

* ICU Medical Inc -recall ‍due to a confirmed customer complaint of particulate matter identified as stainless steel within a single flexible container​

* ICU Medical - ‍injection of particulate matter could potentially lead to allergic reactions, local irritation and inflammation in organs or tissues​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

