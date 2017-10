Oct 5 (Reuters) - Icynene U.S. Holding Corp

* Icynene to acquire Lapolla Industries for $1.03 per share in all cash transaction

* Icynene - ‍transaction is valued at approximately $160 million, including net debt​

* Icynene U.S - under terms of agreement, stockholders of Lapolla will receive $1.03 in cash for each share of Lapolla that they own

* Icynene - ‍houlihan Lokey served as exclusive financial advisor to Lapolla in connection with transaction​