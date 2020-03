BRIEF-ID Logistics FY EBITDA Up At 205.1 Million Euros

March 17 (Reuters) - ID LOGISTICS SAS:

* NET SALES OF EUR 1,53 BILLION; UP 10.0% ON A COMPARABLE BASIS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ID LOGISTICS IS VERY VIGILANT AND REGULARLY MONITORS THE SITUATION AFFECTING ITS CUSTOMERS AND ITS ORGANISATION

* FY RECURRING OPERATING RESULT EUR 54.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ID LOGISTICS HAS TAKEN PREVENTIVE MEASURES ON ALL OF ITS SITES AND IMPLEMENTS AN ACTION PLAN IN EACH OF THE COUNTRIES CONCERNED

* 2020 OUTLOOK : WILL BENEFIT FROM THE INCREASED PRODUCTIVITY OF THE PROJECTS STARTED IN 2019, THE FULL-YEAR EFFECT OF JAGGED PEAK AND SHARE PLANS INITIATED DURING THE PAST FINANCIAL YEAR

* TO DATE, IT IS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT AND QUANTIFY THE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

* ID LOGISTICS SAS FY CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT EUR 16.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SLIGHT INCREASE IN FY NET INCOME EXCLUDING NON-COMPARABLE ITEMS

* ALMOST 40% OF THE GROUP’S ACTIVITY RELATES TO THE FOOD RETAILING AND CARE PRODUCTS, HYGIENE AND HEALTH, AND 20% IS MADE IN E-COMMERCE. TO DATE, THESE TWO SECTORS ARE EXPERIENCING A HIGH LEVEL OF ACTIVITY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP PERFORMS A DOMESTIC SERVICE IN EACH OF THE COUNTRIES WHERE IT IS ESTABLISHED, WITHOUT ANY FREIGHT ACTIVITY INTERNATIONAL FORWARDING

