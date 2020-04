April 28 (Reuters) - ID LOGISTICS SAS:

* DYNAMIC FIRST QUARTER WITH SALES UP 9.6% TO €392.5 MILLION

* RESILIENCE OF ID LOGISTICS’ BUSINESS MODEL IN COVID-19 CRISIS

* IT DOES NOT PLAN TO PAY A DIVIDEND IN 2020

* AT 31 DECEMBER 2019, ITS NET FINANCIAL DEBT / EBITDA RATIO WAS 1.1

* CONTAINMENT MEASURES TAKEN FROM 17 MARCH IN CONTEXT OF COVID-19 WEIGHED ON MARCH'S GROWTH, WHICH WAS LIMITED TO +0.6%