BRIEF-I.D. Systems prices $15.0 mln underwritten public offering
July 12, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-I.D. Systems prices $15.0 mln underwritten public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - ID Systems Inc:

* I.D. Systems prices $15.0 million underwritten public offering

* ID Systems Inc says pricing of a $15.0 million underwritten public offering consisting of 2.6 million shares of common stock at a price per share of $5.75

* ID Systems Inc - offering consisting of 2.6 million shares of common stock at a price per share of $5.75

* ID Systems Inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund its acquisition of assets of Keytroller, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

