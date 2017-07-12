BRIEF-I.D. Systems prices $15.0 mln underwritten public offering

July 12 (Reuters) - ID Systems Inc:

* I.D. Systems prices $15.0 million underwritten public offering

* ID Systems Inc says pricing of a $15.0 million underwritten public offering consisting of 2.6 million shares of common stock at a price per share of $5.75

* ID Systems Inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund its acquisition of assets of Keytroller, LLC