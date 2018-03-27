FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 6:49 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-IDBI Bank Initiates Quality Assurance Audit To Further Strengthen Internal Audit Function

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - IDBI Bank Ltd:

* SAYS BANK INITIATED QUALITY ASSURANCE AUDIT TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN, ENHANCE ITS INTERNAL AUDIT FUNCTION

* APPOINTED AN EXTERNAL EXPERT FOR THE AUDIT

* SAYS ‍ASSIGNMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY APRIL 2018​ Source text - [IDBI Bank improves Audit Systems Mumbai, March 27, 2018: IDBI Bank has initiated a Quality Assurance Audit (QAA) to further strengthen and enhance its Internal Audit function and align it with prevailing best practices. For this purpose, the Bank had appointed an external expert who was very much associated with the audit reforms in the PSBs.]

