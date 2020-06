June 27 (Reuters) - Idbi Bank:

* BOARD APPROVES SALES OF 26% STAKE IN IDBI FEDERAL LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD TO AGEAS- STATEMENT

* BOARD APPROVES SALES OF 4% STAKE IN IDBI FEDERAL LIFE INSURANCE CO TO FEDERAL BANK

* IDBI BANK TO SELL STAKE TO AGEAS AND FEDERAL BANK AT A COMBINED VALUE OF ABOUT 5.95 BILLION RUPEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)