March 17 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc:

* IDBYDNA - CO AND ILLUMINA PARTNER TO DELIVER NGS INFECTIOUS DISEASE SOLUTIONS

* IDBYDNA - UNDER TERMS, ILLUMINA AND CO WILL EACH CO-MARKET IDBYDNA’S EXPLIFY PLATFORM FOR USE WITH ILLUMINA’S NGS SYSTEMS

* IDBYDNA - CO & ILLUMINA WILL ALSO PARTNER TO CO-DEVELOP RESEARCH USE ONLY (RUO) WORKFLOWS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: