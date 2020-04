April 21 (Reuters) -

* IDC FORECASTS A DROP IN IT SPENDING IN NEARLY EVERY INDUSTRY IN 2020 DUE TO COVID-19, BUT THE SCOPE OF THESE REDUCTIONS WILL VARY ACROSS INDUSTRIES

* IDC - CURRENTLY FORECASTS WORLDWIDE IT SPENDING TO DECLINE 2.7% THIS YEAR DUE TO ECONOMIC IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: