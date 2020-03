BRIEF-IDC Says Worldwide Wearables Market Braces For Short-Term Impact Before Recovery In 2020

March 16 (Reuters) - IDC:

* WORLDWIDE WEARABLES MARKET BRACES FOR SHORT-TERM IMPACT BEFORE RECOVERY IN 2020, ACCORDING TO IDC

* IDC - GLOBAL WEARABLES MARKET IS EXPECTED TO GROW 9.4% IN 2020, REACHING 368.2 MILLION SHIPMENTS

* IDC- MARKET FOR WRISTBANDS IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN NEARLY FLAT WITH A 1.8% CAGR

* IDC - WATCHES AND WRISTBANDS WILL BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED IN SHORT TERM

* IDC - EXPECTS CONTINUED INTEREST IN HEARABLES AND SMARTWATCHES IN 2020

* IDC - EARWEAR OR HEARABLES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW WITH A FIVE-YEAR CAGR OF 10.3%, REACHING 301.5 MILLION UNITS BY 2024

* IDC - GLOBAL WEARABLES MARKET IS EXPECTED TO GROW 9.4% IN 2020, A SIGNIFICANT SLOWING VERSUS 89% GROWTH IN 2019 AS COVID-19 IMPACTS SUPPLY H1 2020