BRIEF-Idea Cellular Rolls Out VoLTE Services For Customers In 6 Major Markets

May 1 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd:

* SAYS CO ROLLS OUT VOLTE SERVICES FOR CUSTOMERS IN 6 MAJOR MARKETS Source text - Idea Cellular, one of the leading telecom operators in the country, today announced the roll out its VoLTE (Voice over LTE) service for customers across six major markets - Maharashtra & Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. Idea customers across these markets can avail the revolutionary VoLTE technology starting 2nd May, 2018