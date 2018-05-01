FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
May 1, 2018 / 9:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Idea Cellular Rolls Out VoLTE Services For Customers In 6 Major Markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd:

* SAYS CO ROLLS OUT VOLTE SERVICES FOR CUSTOMERS IN 6 MAJOR MARKETS Source text - Idea Cellular, one of the leading telecom operators in the country, today announced the roll out its VoLTE (Voice over LTE) service for customers across six major markets - Maharashtra & Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. Idea customers across these markets can avail the revolutionary VoLTE technology starting 2nd May, 2018 Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.