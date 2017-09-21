Sept 21 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd:

* Says “proposed reduction by the TRAI in the mobile termination charge (MTC) is a body blow to all operators”

* Says TRAI decision “will negatively impact the already stressed financial health of the sector”‍​

* Says “expects that the TRAI decision will be recalled” Source text: [The proposed reduction by the TRAI in the Mobile Termination Charge (MTC) is a body blow to all operators who depend upon fair, equitable, and transparent regulation to encourage and sustain reinvestment in the sector. The decision is riddled with egregious infirmities.] Further company coverage: