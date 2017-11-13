FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Idea Cellular, Vodafone India to sell standalone tower business to ATC Telecom Infrastructure for enterprise value of 78.5 bln rupees‍​
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 13, 2017 / 3:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Idea Cellular, Vodafone India to sell standalone tower business to ATC Telecom Infrastructure for enterprise value of 78.5 bln rupees‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd:

* Approved sale of co’s standalone tower business held by Idea Cellular Infrastructure Services to ATC Telecom Infrastrucure Pvt Ltd‍​

* Sale expected to be completed during first half of 2018

* Vodafone India & co separately agreed to sell their standalone tower business in India to ATC Telecom Infrastructure for enterprise value of 78.5 billion rupees

* Vodafone India will sell a business undertaking to ATC TIPL Source text: bit.ly/2iQEP2X Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
