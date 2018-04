April 6 (Reuters) - Idea International Co Ltd

* Says it plans to fully acquire SHICATA CO on April 27, at the price of 1.59 billion yen

* Says SHICATA is mainly engaged in design and manufacture of bag and brand business

* Says it takes out loan of 1 billion yen on March 30, with interest rate of 1.2 percent per annum and term of five years

* Says loan will be used to fund the acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mp2YyQ; goo.gl/J12aRb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)