April 6 (Reuters) - Ideagen PLC:

* ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION OF OF MEDFORCE TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR A NET CONSIDERATION OF $8.7M PAYABLE IN CASH

* CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED PARTLY FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CASH RESERVES AND PARTLY FROM EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ENHANCING IN COMPANY'S ACCOUNTING PERIOD BEGINNING ON 1 ST MAY 2018