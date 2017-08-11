BRIEF-Ideal Bike plans new shares issuance for loan repayment

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ideal Bike Corp :
* Says it plans to issue about 30 million new shares of its common stock
* Says tentative issue price will be at T$10 per share
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company’s employees
* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Remaining 80 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders
* Proceeds will be used to repay bank loan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vF97yD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)