BRIEF-Ideal Power Announces Executive Management Team Changes And Corporate Restructuring

April 16 (Reuters) - Ideal Power Inc:

* IDEAL POWER ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM CHANGES AND CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING TO SUPPORT RECENT PROGRESS WITH PPSA™ AND B-TRAN™ TECHNOLOGIES

* IDEAL POWER INC - EFFECTIVE TODAY, IDEAL POWER HAS REALIGNED INTO TWO SEPARATE OPERATING DIVISIONS; POWER CONVERSION SYSTEMS AND B-TRAN

* IDEAL POWER INC - FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER DAN BRDAR APPOINTED CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF B-TRAN DIVISION

* IDEAL POWER INC - CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, LON BELL APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT OF IDEAL POWER

* IDEAL POWER - CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TIM BURNS WILL MANAGE POWER CONVERSION SYSTEMS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, PURCHASING AND CUSTOMER SUPPORT FUNCTIONS