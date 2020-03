BRIEF-Ideaya And Pfizer Enter Clinical Trial Collaboration And Supply Agreement

March 18 (Reuters) - Ideaya Biosciences:

* IDEAYA AND PFIZER ENTER CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT TO EVALUATE CLINICAL COMBINATION OF IDE196 AND BINIMETINIB IN SOLID TUMORS HARBORING GNAQ OR GNA11 HOTSPOT MUTATIONS

* IDEAYA AND PFIZER ENTER CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT TO EVALUATE CLINICAL COMBINATION OF IDE196 AND BINIMETINIB IN SOLID TUMORS HARBORING GNAQ OR GNA11 HOTSPOT MUTATIONS

* IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES - IDEAYA WILL SPONSOR STUDY AND PFIZER WILL SUPPLY BINIMETINIB FOR STUDY

* IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. - IDEAYA AND PFIZER WILL FORM A JOINT DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE

* IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES - CLINICAL COMBINATION TRIAL IS TARGETED TO INITIATE IN MID-2020

* IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. - HAS ENTERED INTO CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH PFIZER INC. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: