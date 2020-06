IDEAYA Biosciences Inc:

* IDEAYA ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES INC - INTENDS TO OFFER AND SELL UP TO $60 MILLION OF SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES- INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PRECLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF IDE397