March 18 (Reuters) - IDEAYA Biosciences Inc:

* IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES IDE196 MONOTHERAPY PHASE 2 DOSE SELECTION AND CLINICAL PROGRAM UPDATE

* IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES INC - TARGETING INITIATION OF IDE196 AND BINIMETINIB COMBINATION CLINICAL TRIAL IN MID-2020

* IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES INC - CASH CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PLANNED OPERATIONS INTO END OF 2021 TO EARLY 2022