July 9 (Reuters) - IDEAYA Biosciences Inc:

* IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES DOSES FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 1 COMBINATION STUDY OF IDE196 AND BINIMETINIB, A MEK INHIBITOR

* IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES INC - IDEAYA ANTICIPATES INTERIM DATA FROM MEK COMBINATION STUDY IN LATE 2021 TO EARLY 2022