March 15 (Reuters) - Ideaya Biosciences:

* IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES RAISES $94 MILLION CROSSOVER SERIES B FINANCING

* IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES - NEW INVESTORS IN FINANCING ROUND, INCLUDE BVF PARTNERS, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS, NEXTECH INVEST, GV, ROCHE VENTURE FUND, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)