BRIEF-Ideaya Biosciences Says Co Entered Into Clinical Trial Collaboration And Supply Agreement With Pfizer

March 17 (Reuters) - IDEAYA Biosciences Inc:

* IDEAYA BIOSCIENCES - EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 11, ENTERED INTO CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH PFIZER INC.

* IDEAYA - AS PER COLLABORATION & SUPPLY AGREEMENT, CO & PFIZER WILL COLLABORATE ON PORTION OF CO’S PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN METASTATIC UVEAL MELANOMA

* IDEAYA - CO & PFIZER WILL COLLABORATE ON PORTION OF CO'S PHASE 1/2 STUDY FOR OTHER SOLID TUMORS HARBORING ACTIVATING GNAQ OR GNA11 HOTSPOT MUTATIONS Source text: (bit.ly/2WmLLu7) Further company coverage: