Dec 21 (Reuters) - Identiv Inc:

* IDENTIV SECURES INVESTMENT OF UP TO $20 MILLION

* IDENTIV INC - WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO PAY DOWN DEBT AND TO FUND FUTURE ACQUISITIONS

* IDENTIV INC - CLOSING OF STOCK PURCHASE TRANSACTION FOR SALE OF PREFERRED STOCK TO 21 APRIL FUNDS