Feb 6 (Reuters) - Identiv Inc:

* IDENTIV TO ACQUIRE VIDEO TECHNOLOGY AND DATA ANALYTICS COMPANY 3VR, STRENGTHENING POSITION IN PREMISES SECURITY

* IDENTIV INC - DEAL FOR $6.9 MILLION

* IDENTIV INC - EXPECTS 3VR TO ADD BETWEEN $10 MILLION AND $11 MILLION TO CO‘S PREMISES SEGMENT REVENUE IN FISCAL YEAR 2018

* IDENTIV INC - ALSO EXPECTS 3VR TO CONTRIBUTE A MID-TERM TARGET NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF ABOUT 10% POST SYNERGIES