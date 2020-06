BRIEF-Idera Announces Preliminary Data From Illuminate-206 Trial For Treatment Of Micro-Satellite Stable Colorectal Cancer

June 2 (Reuters) - Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY DATA FROM AND PLANNED CONTINUATION OF THE ILLUMINATE-206 TRIAL FOR THE TREATMENT OF MICRO-SATELLITE STABLE COLORECTAL CANCER

* IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS - BASED ON DATA TO DATE, PLANS TO EXPAND STUDY TO FURTHER EVALUATE TRIPLET COMBINATION IN MSS-CRC

* IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS - ILLUMINATE-206 REGIMEN WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED

* IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS - NO PATIENTS DISCONTINUED TREATMENT DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS & NONE EXPERIENCED GRADE 4 OR 5 AES IN ILLUMINATE-206 TRIAL

* IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS - ENROLLMENT OF NEXT 10 PATIENTS IS TARGETED TO BEGIN IN Q4 OF 2020, WITH DATA ANTICIPATED IN Q2 OF 2021