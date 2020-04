BRIEF-Idera Pharmaceuticals Announces Final Clinical Safety And Efficacy Data From Illuminate-204 Trial In Advanced Melanoma

April 21 (Reuters) - Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FINAL CLINICAL SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM ILLUMINATE-204 TRIAL IN ADVANCED MELANOMA

* IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ILLUMINATE-204 TRIAL IN ADVANCED MELANOMA SHOWED OVERALL RESPONSE RATE OF 22%

* IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ILLUMINATE-204 TRIAL IN ADVANCED MELANOMA SHOWED DISEASE CONTROL RATE OF 71%

* IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ILLUMINATE-204 TRIAL IN ADVANCED MELANOMA SHOWED MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL OF 21 MONTHS

* IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - KEY TOPLINE DATA FROM ILLUMINATE-301 EXPECTED IN Q1 2021