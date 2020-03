March 5 (Reuters) - Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT IN ILLUMINATE-301, ITS REGISTRATIONAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH IPILIMUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH ANTI-PD-1 REFRACTORY ADVANCED MELANOMA

* IDERA PHARMA- EXPECTS TOP-LINE OVERALL RESPONSE RATE AND OTHER PRELIMINARY DATA FROM ILLUMINATE-301 IN Q1 2021