April 16 (Reuters) - Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS ENTERS INTO A CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT SUPPORT AGREEMENT WITH PILLAR PARTNERS FOUNDATION TO EXPAND THE CLINICAL RESEARCH ON IMO-2125 BEYOND PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA

* IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, PILLAR PARTNERS TO PROVIDE DIRECT FUNDING TO EXPAND CLINICAL RESEARCH OF IMO-2125