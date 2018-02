Feb 21 (Reuters) - Idex Asa:

* REG-IDEX APPOINTS STAN SWEARINGEN AS NEW CEO

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED STAN SWEARINGEN AS CEO, EFFECTIVE FROM 1 APRIL 2018​

‍CURRENT CEO, HEMANT MARDIA WILL CONTINUE UNTIL 31 MARCH 2018, AND WILL THEN JOIN IDEX'S STRATEGY ADVISORY COUNCIL​