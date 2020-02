BRIEF-Idexx Laboratories Announces Increase In Share Repurchase Program Authorization

Feb 12 (Reuters) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc:

* IDEXX LABORATORIES ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION

* IDEXX LABORATORIES INC - AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF AN ADDITIONAL 5.0 MILLION SHARES OF COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK UNDER ITS ONGOING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* IDEXX LABORATORIES INC - SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM HAS NO SPECIFIED EXPIRATION DATE AND MAY BE SUSPENDED OR DISCONTINUED AT ANY TIME

* IDEXX LABORATORIES INC - THESE SHARES ARE IN ADDITION TO 1.8 MILLION SHARES REMAINING UNDER SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS OF FEB 7, 2020