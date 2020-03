March 27 (Reuters) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc:

* IDEXX LABORATORIES - ON MARCH 23, CO ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO MULTICURRENCY NOTE PURCHASE & PRIVATE SHELF AGREEMENT

* IDEXX LABORATORIES - AMENDS TO INCREASE SHELF NOTES FACILITY SIZE FROM $150 MILLION TO $300 MILLION

* IDEXX LABORATORIES - AMENDS EXTEND SHELF NOTES FACILITY ISSUANCE PERIOD TO DEC 20, 2022 Source : (bit.ly/2vSGMpZ) Further company coverage: