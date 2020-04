April 16 (Reuters) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc:

* IDEXX LABORATORIES INC - ON APRIL 10, 2020, COMPANY ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT TO NOTE PURCHASE AND PRIVATE SHELF AGREEMENT

* IDEXX LABORATORIES INC - UNDER AMENDMENT, TO INCREASE FACILITY SIZE TO $425 MILLION

* IDEXX LABORATORIES INC - UNDER AMENDMENT, EXTENDED FACILITY ISSUANCE PERIOD TO APRIL 10, 2023