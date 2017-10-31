FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IDEXX Laboratories Q3 earnings per share $0.79
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico's path to restore power shifts after Whitefish exit
Chinese stores slash iPhone 8 prices as much as 20 percent
Apple
Chinese stores slash iPhone 8 prices as much as 20 percent
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
China
Beijing poised for fresh South China Sea assertiveness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 11:26 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF-IDEXX Laboratories Q3 earnings per share $0.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc

* IDEXX Laboratories announces third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $492 million versus I/B/E/S view $493.1 million

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $3.50 to $3.62

* Raises FY 2017 earnings per share view to $3.22 to $3.26

* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 9.5 to 11.5 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.79

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.