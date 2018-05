May 4 (Reuters) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BILLION TO $2.245 BILLION

* Q1 REVENUE $538 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $524.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.92 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20

* SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.12, REVENUE VIEW $2.22 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S