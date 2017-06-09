FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-IDF, Eli Lilly announce second phase of BRIDGES programme funding
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2017 / 10:42 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-IDF, Eli Lilly announce second phase of BRIDGES programme funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly And Co

* IDF, in partnership with Lilly, announces second phase of BRIDGES programme funding for translational research in diabetes with focus on secondary prevention

* ‍BRIDGES 2 will issue a request for grant proposals in June 2017​

* A steering committee composed with experts appointed by IDF and Lilly will determine selection of projects, types of grants that will be available

* Programme will fund and replicate a selection of projects from initial phase, placing an emphasis on secondary prevention of diabetes

* Says programme will also place an emphasis on strong involvement of local public health authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.