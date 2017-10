Oct 30 (Reuters) - IDFC Bank Ltd

* IDFC Group and Shriram Group have not been able to reach common ground on a mutually acceptable swap ratio for merger​

* Says IDFC Group, Shriram Group agreed to call off discussions on potential merger ‍​

* Says ‍exclusivity period pursuant to agreement entered into between concerned parties stands terminated with immediate effect​ Source text - bit.ly/2yZspxh Further company coverage: