April 25 (Reuters) - IDI SCA:

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 143.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 60.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* END-FY NAV PER SHARE EUR 59.33 VERSUS EUR 41.94 YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 5.75/SHARE, INCL. ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.75

* FY RESULT FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES EUR 156.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 72.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)