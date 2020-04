BRIEF-IDI FY Net Income Group Share Down At 32.7 Million Euros

April 21 (Reuters) - IDI SCA:

* ANNUAL RESULTS 2019

* 2019 CONSOLIDATED SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: OVER 500 MILLION EUROS

* INCREASE OF NAV AT 31 DECEMBER 2019: +8.07%

* INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF AROUND 140 MILLION EUROS AT END 2019

* PROPOSED ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF €1.50 PER SHARE FOR 2019, DOWN 20% FROM 2018

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020 : SOLID TO FACE COVID-19 CRISIS

* PORTFOLIO COMPANIES COULD SEE THEIR SALES, PROFITABILITY AND CASH FLOW AFFECTED OVER 2020

* SOLID CASH POSITION AND ABSENCE OF STRUCTURAL DEBT SHOULD ENABLE GROUP TO COPE WITH ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN AND FUTURE UNCERTAINTIES

* FY RESULT FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES EUR 49.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 75.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 32.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 68.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY FINANCIAL LOSS EUR 2.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NAV PER SHARE EUR 64.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 61.9 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)