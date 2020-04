April 23 (Reuters) - IDL Biotech AB:

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 8.2 MILLION VERSUS SEK 6.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS SEK 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 2.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN Q2 EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN SALES OF UBC RAPID IN GERMANY AND TUBEX TF IN INDONESIA

* AT BEGINNING OF Q2, WE HAVE RECEIVED INDICATIONS THAT CHINESE MARKET HAS BEGUN TO RECOVER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)