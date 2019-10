BRIEF-Idorsia 9-Month US GAAP Operating Loss CHF 355 Million

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Idorsia Ltd:

* US GAAP REVENUE OF CHF 20 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019 AS WELL AS 2018

* SEES 2019 US GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES NOT TO EXCEED CHF 540 MILLION AND NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES NOT TO EXCEED CHF 500 MILLION

* US GAAP NET LOSS IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2019 AMOUNTED TO CHF 352 MILLION COMPARED TO CHF 278 MILLION FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2018

* 9-MONTH OPERATING LOSS CHF 355 MILLION VERSUS CHF 271 MILLION YEAR AGO