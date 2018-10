Oct 23 (Reuters) - IDORSIA LTD:

* US GAAP OPERATING RESULTS IN 9M 2018: LOSS OF CHF 271 MILLION

* NON-GAAP* OPERATING RESULTS 9M 2018: LOSS OF CHF 247 MILLION

* UNCHANGED GUIDANCE FOR 2018: NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES OF AROUND CHF 390 MILLION

* 9MTH US GAAP NET LOSS AMOUNTED TO CHF 278 MILLION