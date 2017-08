July 28 (Reuters) - IDORSIA LTD:

* ACT-541468 (DORA) MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 2 PROGRAM IN ADULT AND ELDERLY PATIENTS WITH INSOMNIA

* ‍TREATMENT WITH ACT-541468 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED​

* ‍THERE WERE NO REPORTS OF SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS RELATED TO ACT-541468​