BRIEF-Idorsia And Mochida Enter Into License Agreement

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Idorsia Ltd:

* IDORSIA AND MOCHIDA ENTER INTO A LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE SUPPLY, CO-DEVELOPMENT AND CO-MARKETING OF DARIDOREXANT IN JAPAN

* WILL RECEIVE AN INITIAL PAYMENT OF 1 BILLION JAPANESE YEN (APPROXIMATELY 9 MILLION SWISS FRANCS)

* WILL BE ENTITLED TO THREE ADDITIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND REGULATORY MILESTONES

* WILL ALSO BE ENTITLED TO SALES MILESTONES AND TIERED ROYALTY PAYMENTS BASED ON NET SALES ACHIEVED BY MOCHIDA

* COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH CO-DEVELOPMENT OF DARIDOREXANT WILL BE SHARED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)