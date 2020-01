BRIEF-Idorsia And Neurocrine Biosciences Amend Option Agreement On Treatment For Pediatric Epilepsy

Jan 10 (Reuters) - IDORSIA LTD:

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES AND IDORSIA AMEND OPTION AGREEMENT TO LICENSE NOVEL TREATMENT FOR RARE PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY

* TO RECEIVE $45 MILLION UPFRONT UPON EXERCISE OF OPTION AND UP TO $365 MILLION IN POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT AND REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES OWNS OPTION TO EXCLUSIVELY LICENSE ACT-709478, A CLINICAL STAGE SELECTIVE T-TYPE CALCIUM CHANNEL BLOCKER FOR TREATMENT OF EPILEPSY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)