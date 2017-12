Dec 4 (Reuters) - IDORSIA LTD:

* IDORSIA ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN BIOTECH ON APROCITENTAN (ACT-132577)

* ‍TO RECEIVE MILESTONE PAYMENT OF USD 230 MILLION​

* IDORSIA AND JANSSEN BIOTECH TO SHARE COSTS OF PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT EQUALLY

* ‍ENTITLED TO ROYALTY PAYMENTS ON POTENTIAL FUTURE NET SALES​

* FOLLOWING JANSSEN‘S OPT-IN DECISION, IDORSIA WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME MILESTONE PAYMENT OF USD 230 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)