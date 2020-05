May 20 (Reuters) - Idorsia Ltd:

* IDORSIA SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES THE OFFERING OF NEW SHARES THEREBY SECURING FUNDING FOR THE COMPANY’S GROWTH PLAN

* PLACED 11 MILLION NEW REGISTERED SHARES OF CHF 0.05 PAR VALUE EACH AT CHF 30 PER NEW SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)